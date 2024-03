The 2024 Czech Eurovision hopeful has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Pedestal’.

Aiko has premiered the Eurovision version of her song ‘Pedestal‘ along with its official music video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTjzpk_zdC0

Aiko was crowned the winner of the 2024 Czech Eurovision national ESCZ 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Czechia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv