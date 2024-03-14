Malta: Sarah Bonnici releases the official music video of ‘Loop’

The 2024 Maltese Eurovision hopeful, Sarah Bonnici, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Loop’.

Sarah Bonnici was crowned the winner of the 2024 Maltese national selection – MESC and will be defending the Maltese colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with her entry ‘Loop‘.

The official music video of the 2024 Maltese entry ‘Loop‘ is here!

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv