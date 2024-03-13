Armenia: Ladaniva release their Eurovision entry ‘Jako’

The 2024 Armenian Eurovision hopefuls, Ladaniva, have premiered their Eurovision entry ‘Jako’.

David Tserunyan (Armenian Head of Delegation) says:

The song touches upon a very important matter, but in a cheerful and playful manner. We hope to inspire people all over the world to embrace their inner Jakos and join this empowering dance of freedom!

About Ladaniva

Ladaniva, comprised of Armenian vocalist Jaklin Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas, embodies a vibrant blend of Armenian folk with global musical influences. From traditional Balkan melodies to the rhythms of maloya, jazz, and reggae, their songs transcend borders, blending traditional Armenian tunes with inspirations drawn from their extensive travels across Latin America, Africa, and Reunion Island. Ladaniva’s music is a reflection of their diverse backgrounds and insatiable curiosity for world cultures.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 15 year Eurovision history.

In 2023 Brunette represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Future Lover’.

Source: AMPTV/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: AMPTV/ eurovision.tv