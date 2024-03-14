San Marino: MEGARA release the official music video of ’11:11′

The 2024 Sammarinese Eurovision hopefuls, MEGARA, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ’11:11′.

MEGARA, were crowned the winners of Una Voce Per San Marino 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing San Marino at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. They have released the official music video of their Eurovsion entry ’11:11′.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 13 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv