We have a winner in Malta! Sarah Bonnici was crowned the winner of MESC 2024 and will be flying to Malmo for Eurovision 2024.

Sarah Bonnici will have the grand honour of representing Malta at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden with their entry ‘Loop’.

The Maltese national final – MESC 2024- was held tonight in Valletta and hosted by. A total of 12 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 during tonight’s show.

About MESC 2024

The 2024 Maltese national selection consisted of three phases:

Selection Phase

Semi-finals Phase

Grand Final

MESC 2024 consisted of 5 televised shows ( 4 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 36 acts battled in the competition ( 9 in each semi–final). 12 acts proceeded from the semi-finals to the Grand Final.

The 2024 Maltese Eurovision entry was determined via a combined public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

Photo credit: Chris Sant Fournier/ Times of Malta