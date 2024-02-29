Spain: Nebulossa releases the official Italian lyric video of ‘Zorra’

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision representatives, Nebulossa, have released the official Italian lyric video of their Eurovision entry ‘Zorra’.

Nebulossa were crowned the winners of Benidorm Fest 2024 earlier this month after a nail biting and exciting national final. They will be defending the Spanish colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition with their epic entry ‘Zorra’.

‘Zorra’ has made headlines not only in Spain but throughout Europe thanks to the message behind the song. The 2024 Spanish Eurovision hopefuls have released the official Italian lyric video of ‘Zorra‘ after having released the English lyric version, the Swedish lyric version , the German version and the French lyric version of the song.

The Spanish national broadcaster is working round the clocking in order to release the lyrics of ‘Zorra’ in different languages. The Portuguese version will be will be released in due course.

Promo tour

Nebulossa flew to Miami in order to promote their Eurovision entry to the American and Latin American audience. They will be continuing their promo tour in the coming months gracing the Pre Eurovision parties in Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

You can watch Nebulossa’s national final peformance at Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final below:

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE