Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 Semi-final #2 in Serbia

We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to the majestic Serbian capital of Belgrade where Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 continues with its Second Semi-final.
Serbia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with an extraordinary and entertaining national selection- Pesma za Evroviziju 2024.
How to watch?
You can watch the Second Semi-final of Evroviziju 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:
- RTS 1
- RTS webstream
- Official RTS Eurovision Youtube Channel
About the Show
A total of 14 acts will be competing during tonight’s show the top 8 will proceed to the Grand Final. The show will be held in Belgrade and will be hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.
The Participants
- Nadia – Sudari
- Hydrogen – Nemoguća Misija
- Iva Lorens – Dom
- Zejna – Najbolja
- Filip Baloš – Duga Je Noć
- Nemanja Radošević – Jutra Bez Tebe
- Yanx – Kolo
- Kat Dosa – Tajni Začin
- Džordži – Luna Park
- Dušan Kurtić – Zbog Tebe Živim
- Teya Dora – Ramonda
- Konstrakta – Novo, Bolje
- Milan Bujaković – Moje-Tvoje
- Durlanski – Muzika
PZE 2024
The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will compete for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.
PZE2024 Timeline
- 27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|
- 29/02/2024- Semifinal #2
- 02/03/2024- Grand Final
Source: RTS
Photo credit: RTS