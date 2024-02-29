Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 Semi-final #2 in Serbia

News

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 29, 2024 9:00 am 12 views

We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to the majestic Serbian capital of Belgrade where Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 continues with its Second Semi-final.

Serbia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with an extraordinary and entertaining national selection- Pesma za Evroviziju 2024.

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Semi-final of Evroviziju 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

About the Show

A total of 14 acts will be competing during tonight’s show the top 8 will proceed to the Grand Final. The show will be held in Belgrade and will be hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.

The Participants

  1. Nadia – Sudari
  2. Hydrogen – Nemoguća Misija
  3. Iva Lorens – Dom
  4. Zejna – Najbolja
  5. Filip Baloš – Duga Je Noć
  6. Nemanja Radošević – Jutra Bez Tebe
  7. Yanx – Kolo
  8. Kat Dosa – Tajni Začin
  9. Džordži – Luna Park
  10. Dušan Kurtić – Zbog Tebe Živim
  11. Teya Dora – Ramonda
  12. Konstrakta – Novo, Bolje
  13. Milan Bujaković – Moje-Tvoje
  14. Durlanski – Muzika

PZE 2024

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will compete for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.

PZE2024 Timeline

  • 27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|
  • 29/02/2024- Semifinal #2
  • 02/03/2024- Grand Final

Source: RTS
Photo credit: RTS

Related posts