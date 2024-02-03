Spain: Nebulossa will fly to Malmo!

We have a winner in Spain! Nebulossa will have the grand honour of representing Spain at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Zorra’.

The Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024 was held today at the Palau L’Illa in Benidorm, Spain where a total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. Nebulossa was declared the winner of the competition and will defend the Spanish colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with ‘Zorra’.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision representative Blanca Paloma handed the Benidorm Fest 2024 trophy to the winner.

The Spanish national final was hosted by Ruth Lorenzo, Marc Caldero and Marta Prada.

Abraham Mateo and Ruth Lorenzo graced the stage tonight.

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision entry was selected via a combined 50% jury and 50 % public vote (demoscopic/televoting) deliberation.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE