Crash boom bang! The cat is out of the bag. 24-old rapper Nemo are the internally selected artist to represent Switzerland at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. The singer, who came out as non-binary last year and use the pronouns they/them, are ready for the big international stage after a successful career start in their home country.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR have been able to keep things quiet for a while. Only very few pieces of information have been revealed in this internal selection process. Last thing Eurofans knew was that 5 acts had been shortlisted to represent the Alpine country in Malmö. This morning the big secret was finally revealed. Nemo will sing The code! The song was co-written by Nemo themselves, Linda Dale, Benjamin Alasu and Lasse Nymann.

The music video of The code

About Nemo

The 24 year-old singer from Biel/Bienne, who came out as non-binary in November 2023 as use the pronouns they/them, have already published three EPs and have chartered in his home country with six different singles. Their career has mainly developed in Swiss-German, but has more recently included English as singing language. Their single Du peaked in fourth position of the Swiss charts in 2017 and was certified platinum.

Nemo will sing for Switzerland in the first half of the second semi final on Thursday 7 May 2024.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 63 times in the competition. In 2023 Remo Forrer defended the Swiss colours at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Watergun finishing 20th with 92 points.

Photo credit: Ella Mettler / SRF