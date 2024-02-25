Croatia: Baby Lasagna wins Dora 2024 and will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen Croatia has decided for Eurovision 2024! Baby Lasagna was crowned the winner of Dora 2024 with ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’.

Baby Lasagna will have the grand honour of representing Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’. A total of 16 acts battled at Dora 2024 Grand Final tonight.

The show was held at HRT”s Studios in Zagreb, Croatia. The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry an act was determined via a combined jury/ public deliberation.

Dora 2024

Dora 2024 consisted of three live televised shows held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 was held on Sunday 25 February.

22/o2/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries compeed at the Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. 12 songs competed in each semi-final, the top 8 entries from each semi-final proceeded to the Grand Final after a public televoting deliberation. A total of 16 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Grand Final.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.