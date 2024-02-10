Tonight: UMK 2024 Grand Final in Finland

Good evening Europe, this is Turku calling! We are heading up north to the Nordic land of Finland for the Finnish national final aka UMK 2024.

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster and Finland are gearing up for Eurovision 2024 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of UMK 2024 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

YLE 1

YLE Areena

About the show

UMK 2024 will be held at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. The Finnish national final will be hosted by Pilvi Hämäläinen, Viivi Pumpanen and Benjamin Peltonen.

The 2024 Finnish Eurovision act and entry will be determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

Kaarija (Finland 2023) & Erika Vikman (UMK 2020) will be joining forces to perform during the interval of the show, whilst Kuuma (UMK 2023) and Benjamin Peltonen (UMK 2023) will be joining forces to perform during the opening of the show.

The Participants

Cyan Kicks – Dancing with demons

– Dancing with demons Sexmane – Mania

– Mania Sara Siipola – Paskana

– Paskana Jesse Markin – Glow

– Glow Windows95Man – No rules!

– No rules! Sini Sabotage – Kuori Mua

– Kuori Mua Mikael Gabriel x NUBLU – Vox Populi

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Cha cha cha‘, achieving an honourable 2nd place in the competition.

Source: YLE