Latvia: Supernova 2024 finalists determined

Last night saw the Supernova 2024 Semi-final take place in Riga, where 15 acts battled for 10 spots in the Grand Final. We have the ten Supernova 2024 finalists!

The show was hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003). The following 10 acts have qualified to the Supernova 2024 Grand Final:

Alekss Silvers “For the Show”

Avéi “Mine”

Dons “Hollow”

Ecto “Outsider”

Edvards Strazdiņš “Rock n’ Roll Supernova”

Funkinbiz “Na Chystu Vodu”

Katrīna Gupalo “The Cat’s Song”

Papīra Lidmašīnas “Mind Breaker”

St Levića “Tick Tock”

Vēstulēs “Kur?”

The 2024 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 10 February.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.