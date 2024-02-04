Lithuania: EUROVIZIJA.LT Semi-final #4 results

Tonight saw the Fourth Semi-final of the 2024 Lithuanian national selection- EUROVIZIJA.LT. Two more finalists have been determined!

A total of 8 acts battled for the 2 spots in the Grand Final during tonight’s show. We have the fourth set of EUROVIZIJA-LT finalists ! They were determined via a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by Gabriele Martirosian and Nombeko Auguste Khotseng.

The following acts have qualified for the Grand Final:

Il Senso – “Time” Monika Marija – “Starting tomorrow”

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows, the first gala kicked off on Saturday 13 January. The first five presentation shows will feature 8 acts each whilst the sixth show will be the Grand Final where the 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined. 2 acts from each show will proceed to the Grand Final after a professional jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo at the EUROVIZA.LT Grand Final on Saturday 17 February.

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows (5 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

13/01/2024- Semi-final #1

20/01/2024- Semi-final #2

27/01/2024- Semi-final #3

03/02/2024- Semi-final #4

10/02/2024- Semi-final #5

17/02/2024- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

In 2023 Monika Linkyte represented Lithuania at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay’.

