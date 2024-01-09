RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Benidorm Fest 2024 stage design today during a special press conference where further details on the forthcoming Spanish national selection were revealed.

Earlier today RTVE unveiled the Benidorm Fest 2024 hosts and jury at the special press conference in Madrid. The press conference was presided by Ms. Maria Eizaguirre ( Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE) and Ana Maria Bordas ( Head of Spanish Delegation/ Benidorm Fest 2024 Co-Director/RTVE), Cesar Vallejo (Benidorm Fest 2024 Co-Director).

The Spanish national broadcaster is working from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary show and national selection. The magnificent and innovative Benidorm Fest 2024 stage design was unveiled at the press conference including the Green Room.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The shows will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.

The Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts

Almácor Angy Fernández Dellacruz Jorge González Lérica Mantra María Peláe Marlena Miss Caffeina Nebulossa Noan Quique Niza Roger Padrós Sofía Coll St. Pedro Yoly Saa

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE