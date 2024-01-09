RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the jury members for the forthcoming edition of Benidom Fest.

The Benidorm Fest 2024 jury will consist of both national and international music professionals. A total of 8 members will be part of the Benidorm Fest 2024 jury:

Lee Smithurst (UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC)

(UK Head of Delegation/Eurovision 2023 Executive Producer/BBC) David Tseruyan (Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV)

(Armenian Head of Delegation/AMPTV) Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen (Dutch Head of Delegation/ Executive Producer Eurovision 2021/AVROTROS)

(Dutch Head of Delegation/ Executive Producer Eurovision 2021/AVROTROS) Nicoline Riefsing (Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director)

(Eurovision 2014 Artistic Director) Angela Carrasco (singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress)

(singer, songwriter, vocal coach/actress) Carlos Baute (singer, presenter, composer/actor)

(singer, presenter, composer/actor) Guille Milkwa y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer)

y (Lead singer of La Casa Azul/singer/produce/composer) Beatriz Luengo (Singer, dancer, composer, actress)

The Benidorm Fest 2024 Hosts

Benidorm Fest 2024 will be hosted by Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014), Marc Cordero and Ana Prada. Ruth Lorenzo and Marc Cordero will be hosting the three live shows whilst Ana Prada will be the Green Room Host.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January-03 February.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

The Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts

Almácor Angy Fernández Dellacruz Jorge González Lérica Mantra María Peláe Marlena Miss Caffeina Nebulossa Noan Quique Niza Roger Padrós Sofía Coll St. Pedro Yoly Saa

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE