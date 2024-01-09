Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final running order unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order for the Melodifestivalen 2024 semi-finals.

Adam Woods will be opening the Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-finals on Saturday 3 February whilst Medina will be closing the Semi-finals on Saturday 2 March.

Karin Gunnarsson ( Melodifestivalen 2024 Producer) says:

Finally, it is time for Hela Sveriges Fest to go out to entertain, engage and bring our representative to the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö in May. There will be glitz, glamour, strong choruses and extraordinary artistry for six glorious weeks as 30 competing artists battle it out for the Songbird. On the trip, the audience gets to meet both established faces such as Danny, Cazzi Opeia and Marcus & Martinus as well as exciting newcomers to the Melodifestivalen stage such as Fröken Snusk, Annika Wickihalder and Klaudy. The starting field is star-studded, full of character and hungry for revenge. Opening in Malmö is Adam Woods, who had his public breakthrough last year when he performed together with Jon Henrik Fjällgren and Arc North. Now he stands solo on stage and opens this year’s edition of Mello. Medina makes a comeback and with starting number 30 they finish the last of the year’s five sub-competitions.

Semi-final #1

Adam Woods – «Supernatural» Samir & Viktor – «Hela Världen Väntar» Melina Borglowe – «Min Melodi» Elisa Lindström – «Forever Yours» Lisa Ajax – «Awful Liar» Smash Into Pieces – «Heroes Are Calling»

Semi-final #2

Maria Sur – «When I´m Gone» Engmans Kapell – «Norrland» Dear Sara – «The Silence After You» C-Joe – «Ahumma» LIAMOO – «Dragon» Fröken Snusk – «Unga & Fria»

Semi-final #3

Jacqline – «Effortless» Clara Klingenström – «Aldrig Mer» Kim Cesareon – «Take My Breath Away» Klaudy – «För Dig» Gunilla Persson – «I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla)» Cazzi Opeia – «Give My Heart A Break»

Semi-final #4

Albin Tingwall – «Done Getting Over You» Lia Larsson – «30 km/h» Dotter – «It´s Not Easy To Write A Love Song» SCARLET – «Circus X» Lasse Stefanz – «En Sång Om Sommaren» Danny Saucedo – «Happy That You Found Me»

Semi-final #5

Marcus & Martinus – «Unforgettable» Chelsea Mucho – «Controlla» Jay Smith – «Back To My Roots» Elecktra – «Banne Maj» Annika Wickihalder – «Light» Medina – «Que Sera»

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



(Malmo Arena) 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



(Scandinavium) 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



(Vida Arena) 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



(Stiga Sports Arena) 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 entries will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury has selected 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs were determined by SVT.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT