Malta: MESC 2024 Grand Final date set

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has announced the date for the Grand Final of MESC 2024.

The Grand Final of MESC 2024 has been scheduled to be held on Saturday 3 February. A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The 2024 Maltese Eurovision entry and act will be determined via combined professional jury and public televoting deliberation.

Special MESC 2024 shows will be broadcast on TVM from Monday 29 January- Saturday 3 February culminating in the Grand Final of the competition.

TVM’s official press release reads:

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be going into the final phase at the end of January. There will be a daily direct transmission on TVM at 9.00 p.m. from Monday 29 January, peaking with the final session on Saturday 3 February. Between Monday 29 and Wednesday 31 January, after the news bulletin three episodes will be aired, during which the 12 finalists for the MESC 2024 will be interviewed. During these programmes the public will become better acquainted with the singers, will find out interesting facts about them, and will also get to know how they are preparing themselves for the final night. Apart from their interpretation of the song, these preparations also include work on their music video for their particular song. For the first time ever in the history of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, the12 music videos prepared by the finalists with financial backing from Public Broadcasting Services will dominate the final of the MESC 2024. The music videos will be aired during the programme on Thursday 1 February, with each singer presenting the interpretation of their song through the music video. On the eve of the Saturday final night TVM will broadcast a special spectacle of song and entertainment with the participation of the 12 finalists. The Malta Eurovision production team told TVMnews that this session will include moments of nostalgia from the history of local and international music, which undoubtedly dominates the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. The Malta Eurovision Song Contest final will be broadcast on Saturday 3 February. During this session the singers will interpret their song in a PBS studio at Television House, after which the interpretation will end up before the judging panel and the public through televoting. The song that will be representing Malta in Sweden during Eurovision 2024 will be announced at the end of this final session. Apart from prizes for the second and third placings, there will also be prizes for participants with the best music video as well as for the best new talent.

The MESC 2024 Competing Acts

Miriana Conte – “Venom” Sarah Bonnici – “Loop” Greta Tude – “Topic (Bla Bla)” Janvil – “Man” Haley Azzopardi – “Tell Me That It’s Over” Ryan Hili – “Karma” Erba’ – “Sirena” Nathan – “Ghost” Denise Mercieca – “Mara” Matt Blxck – “Banana” Gail Attard – “Wild Card” Lisa Gauci – “Breathe”

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).