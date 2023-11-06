Azerbaijan: Ictimai further shortlists the potential Eurovision 2024 acts to six

Then there were six…. the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, Ictimai has further shortlisted the potential Azerbaijani Eurovision 2024 acts, from sixteen to six.

The following acts have passed to the next round of the 2024 Azerbaijani internal selection for Malmo, one of them will defend the Azerbaijani colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden.

Emy Lia

Mila Miles, İlkin Dövlətov, Etibar Əsədli

Aisel

Sabina Quluzadə

Fahree

Qorqud

Aisel is vying to represent Azerbaijan for the second time, she is among the six shortlisted candidates who have made it to the next phase in the 2024 Azerbaijani Eurovision internal selection.

Aisel represented Azerbaijan at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her entry ‘X My Heart’.

Source: Ictimai

Photo credit: Ictimai