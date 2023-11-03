The 2023 Maltese Eurovision representatives, The Busker, are back in the game with a fresh new single ‘Bulletproof’.

The Maltese lads, The Busker have premiered their new single’ Bulletproof‘ today.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).

Source: The Busker

Photo credit: The Busker