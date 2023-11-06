Italy: Marco Mengoni to co-host Sanremo 2024 with Amadeus

Marco Mengoni, the two time Italian Eurovision representative, will be co-hosting the forthcoming 2024 Sanremo Song Festival with Amadeus during the first soiree.

Marco Mengoni, the winner of the 2023 Sanremo Song Festival will be co-hosting the 2024 Sanremo Song Festival with Amadeus during the Prima Serata (first night) and will perform his Sanremo 2023 winning entry ‘Due Vite‘ during the show.

Marco has just finished his European tour which gathered thousands of fans to sold out concerts in Barcelona, Zurich, Vienna, Paris, Brussels, etc.

Marco is pleased and honoured to host the upcoming Sanremo 2024 edition during the first soiree. The competition will run from 06-10 February and will be held at the Teatro Ariston in Sanremo, Italy. The shows will be broadcast live on RAI 1.

A total of 26 songs will compete in the Grand Final of Sanremo 2024 including the 3 qualifiers from Sanremo Giovani. The 2024 Sanremo winner will be determined via a combined public televoting, press/tv/web web jury and radio jury.

Marco Mengoni & Eurovision

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

