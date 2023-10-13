Italy: Marco Mengoni releases French version of ‘Due Vite’

The 2023 Italian Eurovision representative, Marco Mengoni, has released the French version of his Eurovision entry ‘Due Vite’ aka ‘La Derniere Chanson’.



Marco Mengoni was crowned the winner of the 2023 San Remo edition with his song ‘Due Vite‘, he went on to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the same song, achieving a 4th place in the Grand Final in Liverpool. He has now released the song in French ‘La Derniere Chanson’:

Marco Mengoni & Eurovision

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

Source: Marco Mengoni

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU