Iceland: Söngvakeppnin 2024 dates confirmed: 118 entries submitted

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates for Söngvakeppnin 2024, whilst 118 songs have been submitted for the competition.

The 2024 Songvakeppnin will consist of three live shows: 2 Semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on the 17, 24 February and 02 March 2024. The Grand Final of Songvakeppnin 2024 will be held on Saturday 02 March 2024.

Högni Egilsson, Selma Björnsdóttir, Samúel Bjarki Pétursson and Gunnar Páll Ólafsson will be the artistic directors of the competition.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Selma as she has represented Iceland twice at Eurovision, namely in 1999 when she placed 2nd in Jerusalem and in 2005 in Kyiv.

The Icelandic broadcaster has received a total of 118 songs for Songvakepnnin 2024. The producers of Songvapkepnnin will now evaluate all submitted entries and shortlist them to 10. RUV will unveil the names of the lucky 10 competing acts on 27 January along with the competing songs.

A total of 10 acts will compete in the competition, five act in each of the two semi-finals. Two acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a public deliberation. A fifth song act will be selected via the show’s producers to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 5 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Grand Final.

The semi-finals will be held at the TrueNorth film studio in Fossaleyni whilst the Grand Final will be held at the Laugardalshöll.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

In 2023 Dilja represented Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Power‘.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: RUV