Sweden: Loreen releases new single ‘Is It Love’

The reigning Eurovision Queen, Loreen, has released a new single ‘Is It Love’.

Loreen, the two time Swedish Eurovision winner, is back in action with a new banger! Her new song ‘Is It Love’ was released last night worldwide and has been produced by Swedish record producer and songwriter, Rami Yacoub (Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Madonna) at MXM Studios via Universal.

Loreen says:

‘Is It Love’ was born from a place of seeking clarity, it’s a song describing and contemplating a love that’s so deep but at the same time filled with confusion. It’s about realising that to create a deeper understanding of yourself you need to accept the duality of life, that distortion and clarity goes hand in hand and are equally as important. And to experience the depth of true love, both to the self as well as to others, you have to accept and experience the depth of pain.

The official press release reads:

Loreen’s powerhouse voice takes center stage. Introspective verses glow over cinematic production as the momentum swells into a soaring Sia-like chorus punctuated by vocal “spiritual pop” fireworks. She opens up like never before as she wonders “Is It Love” on this engaging and enthralling new anthem. “Is It Love” is about the duality in love. How there’s no light without darkness, no clarity without distortion and no love without pain.

The track is written by MTHR (”Can’t Tame Her” – Zara Larsson, “Better Days” – Neiked) together with Dag Lundberg (”Where Are You Now” – Lost Frequencies) and Maia Wright (Armin Van Buuren, Gryffin NOTD). The vocal production is made by Albin Nedler (Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez), and mix engineer Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Justin Bieber).

As a leading female diaspora artist, Loreen’s Moroccan Berber roots are embedded in her new sky-scraping pop sound now more than ever and flits between cultures. In a recent cover interview, Vogue Arabia claimed her “moment in the spotlight is only getting brighter”. Nomadic influences are becoming more common in Western pop music, but with the dominance of music platforms like TikTok and Eurovision, a new generation of artists outside the Western pop world are making music accessible for everyone, bringing people together and reaching audiences beyond borders on their own terms. Loreen is leading this charge with new single, “Is It Love”.

With 13 million monthly Spotify listeners and described by Rolling Stone US as a “dance-pop superstar”, “Is It Love” follows hot on the heels of her second colossal Eurovision-winning single, “Tattoo”. The track was #1 on French radio airplay chart for 5 consecutive weeks, #1 in 19 countries and peaked at #5 on the Global Spotify chart, #15 on the Billboard chart and #2 in the UK Official Singles Chart. “Tattoo”, which remained in the UK Official Singles chart for 9 weeks after the historic win, notably enshrined her as the first woman—and only the second person ever—to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice.