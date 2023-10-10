San Marino: Una Voce Per San Marino 2024 rules and date unveiled

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition of ‘Una Voce Per San Marino’, the national selection which will determine the 2024 Sammarinese Eurovision act and entry.

The Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino will be held on Saturday 02 March at the Teatro Nouvo Dogana in San Marino. A total of 16 acts ( 8 Big Acts and 8 Newcomer Acts) will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The 2024 Sammarinese Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a specialized jury determination.

Artists wishing to compete in the competition can apply here.

The song submission window for Una Voce Per San Marino 2024 is open as of today and will close on 10 January 2024.

SMRTV ‘s press release reads:

‘Una Voce Per San Marino’ is back. Thanks to the signing of a public-private synergy agreement between San Marino RTV, the Secretariat of State for Tourism, Post, Cooperation and Expo of the Republic of San Marino and Media Evolution srl, the competition will kick off again and it will determine the song and singer who will represent San Marino at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden which is scheduled to be held from 07-11 May. The Festival aims to combine territoriality, the participation of new proposals and the presence of already established artists, all in the name of musical quality and the ability of “Una Voce per San Marino” to represent a springboard in the international musical scene.

“Una Voce per San Marino” will see the participation of Emerging competitors and Big artists from the music sector who have already turned 16 by 01/03/24, without limitations of citizenship and choice of language in the interpretation of the song presented for competition. For the Big Category there will be no selections, but invitations by Media Evolution. The eight Big names selected, like the competitors identified in the semi-finals of the Emerging Category, will be able to freely choose the song to perform in the Grand Final. The Grand Final of ‘Una Voce Per San Marino’, will be organized by Media Evolution and San Marino RTV and will be broadcast live nationwide. The competition will see eight Emerging and eight Big artists competing against each other. A qualified Jury will determine, based on merit, freely and without any constraints, the Winning Artist of “A voice for San Marino”, also indicating the 2nd and 3rd place. The access path to “A voice for San Marino”, after registering on the website www.unavocepersanmarino.com, will be divided into an “Academy and Casting” phase which consists of a training meeting on specific subjects of the entertainment sector and musical knowledge. It will be through a private audition that you will obtain the pass to access the semi-final phase which will be held in February 2024. During the final, scheduled for 2 March 2024 at the Teatro Nuovo Dogana, the winner will be decided who will represent the Republic of San Marino at the next Eurovision Song Contest which will be held in MALMÖ in Sweden from 7 to 11 May 2024.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times and has only made it to the Grand Final thrice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final, in 2019 when Serhat placed 19th in the Grand Final and in 2021 when Senhit placed 22nd in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

In 2023 Piqued Jacks represented San Marino at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their ‘Like An Animal‘.

Source: SMRTV

Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennet