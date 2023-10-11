RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced today that it has received a total of 825 songs for the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest.

A total of 825 songs have been submitted to RTVE for Benidorm Fest 2024 via the online submission window which concluded yesterday. All the submitted entries have been submitted with their respective singers (singer+song).

23 of the submitted songs are from the special song camp that was organized by RTVE which gathered both national and international composers.

The Spanish national broadcaster has also unveiled that songs from both well known established acts and aspiring singers have been submitted.

Now RTVE’s Benidorm Fest Committee will listen to all the submitted entries and evaluate them, hereafter they’ll shortlist them to 16 songs.

RTVE will unveil the names of the 16 lucky Benidorm Fest 2024 acts on November 11th in Seville during the Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony time frame.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in Seville. All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1.

Spain will determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE