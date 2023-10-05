France: Eurovision acts dominate the MTV EMA 2023 nominations

A grand line up of Eurovision acts have been nominated at the forthcoming 2023 MTV EMA Awards, including four from this year’s edition.

The 2023 MTV EMA Awards will be held in Paris, France on Sunday 5 November and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries. The event will be also broadcast live on Pluto TV and will be available on demand on Paramount+.

Notably three of this year’s Scandinavian acts who topped the Eurovision TOP 5 will be battling for the MTV EMA 2023 Best Scandic Act Award: Loreen, Kaarija and Alessandra.

Eurovision alumni are dominating this year’s MTV EMA Awards:

Loreen (Sweden 2012/2023- Eurovision winner)- Best Nordic Act

Source: MTV

Photo credit: Official Charts