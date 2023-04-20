Eurovision 2023: BBC’s extensive Eurovision coverage program

The BBC has released its Eurovision 2023 coverage progam as it is all set to cover the event from wall to wall with magnificent extensive coverage on its television, radio and digital platforms.

The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, BBC, will be going all things Eurovision come May when the Eurovision bandwagon lands on British soil for the first time in 25 years. The UK will be holding the competition on behalf of the United Kingdom.

BBC’s Eurovision 2023 coverage will be showcased on TV, radio, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer. British spectators will be able to enjoy all things Eurovision on BBC One, BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC News, BBC Two, BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer.

The full BBC coverage program can be found here.

Kate Phillips(BBC Director of Unscripted) says:

We couldn’t be more proud and excited to give our audiences such a huge array of world class Eurovision content. It’s an honour for the BBC to host the show on behalf of Ukraine, and we’re committed to do them proud. The level of collaboration and coordination across so much of the output is truly amazing. Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC