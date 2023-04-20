Eurovision 2023: BBC’s extensive Eurovision coverage program

The BBC has released its Eurovision 2023 coverage progam as it is all set to cover the event from wall to wall with magnificent extensive coverage on its television, radio and digital platforms.
The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, BBC, will be going all things Eurovision come May when the Eurovision bandwagon lands on British soil for the first time in 25 years. The UK will be holding the competition on behalf of the United Kingdom.
BBC’s Eurovision 2023 coverage will be showcased on TV, radio, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer. British spectators will be able to enjoy all things Eurovision on BBC One, BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC News, BBC Two, BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer.
- All three live Eurovision 2023 shows will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Iplayer.
- BBC’s One Show, Morning Live and BBC Breakfast will be broadcast live from Liverpool during the week.
- The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be re-broadcast on BBC Three on 5 May
- A special Turquoise Carpet Highlights will be broadcast on 8 May on BBC One
- BBC Radio 2 will broadcast all three Eurovision shows
- Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc will be the UK’s commentators for the Grand Final
- Scott Mills and Rylan will be the UK’s commentators for the Semi-finals
- Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina will host the Eurovision 2023 Semi-finals
- Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton will host the Grand Final
- Get Your Eurovision On special show hosted by Scott Mills & Natalie Cassidy will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer
- Eurovision Welcomes the World will be broadcast on BBC One on 8 May ( Highlights from the Turquoise Carpet and The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome- hosted by Rylan and Sunetra Sarker)
- Eurovision Calling special program will be broadcast on BBC One on 8 May
- Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner – special countdown show will be broadcast BBC One on 12 May
- BBC News will be giving extensive coverage to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest both live from Liverpool and Ukraine
The full BBC coverage program can be found here.
Kate Phillips(BBC Director of Unscripted) says:
We couldn’t be more proud and excited to give our audiences such a huge array of world class Eurovision content. It’s an honour for the BBC to host the show on behalf of Ukraine, and we’re committed to do them proud. The level of collaboration and coordination across so much of the output is truly amazing. Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin.
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.
Source: BBC
Photo credit: BBC