Eurovision 2023: Mans Zelmerlow to appear at the First Semi-final

The BBC has revealed further details on the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest live shows and has announced that former Eurovision hosts Mans Zelmerlow and Fileona Cautela will feature during the First Eurovision Semi-final in a special segment.

Sweden’s favourite Eurovision act Mans Zelmerlow will be seen during the 2023 Eurovision First Semi-final along with Portugal’s iconic television hostess Filomena Cautela in a special VT where they both will be testing their Eurovision knowledge head to head.

Mans Zelmerlow

Mans Zelmerlow represented Sweden at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna and won the competition, the following year he co-hosted the contest with Petra Mede. Since then he has been involved in our favourite television show every year in one way or the other:

In 2017 we saw him in the interval segment and he was the Swedish commentator at ESC 2017 in Kyiv.

In 2018 Mans co hosted the British national final for the Eurovision Song Contest

Then in 2019 he partook in the special medley at the ESC 2019 Grand Final in Tel Aviv during the interval. Mans will be commentating the competition for Sweden for the second time.

In 2020 the Swedish Eurovision champion was part of the jury at the Australian national final- Eurovision: Australia Decides

In 2021 Mans was part of the special interval segment involving six former Eurovision winners at ESC 2021 in Rotterdam

In 2023 Mans is one of the co hosts of the BBC’s podcast Eurovisioncast.

Filomena Cautela

Filomena is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as she hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon and has hosted the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao every since 2018 ( 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2o22 and 2023).-

She was also the Portuguese spokesperson during the 2017 Eurovision voting. The Lisbon-born lass also hosted the 2017 Eurovision host city announcement press conference in Lisbon.

She co-hosted the 2017 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw and Host Insignia Ceremony at Lisbon’s City Hall.

