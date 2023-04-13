Eurovision 2023: BBC unveils the presenters for the special shows

The BBC has unveiled the presenters for the two special Eurovision shows it will be broadcasting in order to celebrate the competition’s return on British soil for the first time in 25 years.

Eurovision Calling: Jason Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide

Jason Mansford and Chelcee Grimes will be presenting Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide. The show has been produced by Little Gem. The show will portray the reason behind the success of the Eurovision Song Contest and how the competition has grown so big since its birth in 1956.

The BBC press release reads:

This entertainment programme will showcase 20 compelling reasons why the Eurovision Song Contest is the greatest show on Earth. Using a mix of fascinating archive footage and revealing interviews, the film will delve into the story of how the Contest has become the world’s largest live music event, creating global superstars and leaving an impact on the lives of many. Sharing their own exclusive personal experiences of the Eurovision Song Contest with Jason will be Sam Ryder who came second in 2022’s contest and Katrina Leskanich from Katrina and the Waves, the UK’s last Eurovision Song Contest winner from 1997. Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Chelcee will join forces with Jason to provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Eurovision Song Contest preparations. In addition to revealing some little-known facts about the event, Chelcee will take audiences on a journey through Liverpool as the city prepares for Eurovision 2023 and also visits Sweden to find out just how popular the Contest is there. Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide is a Little Gem production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The executive producers are Ben Gale and Damian Kavanagh. It has been commissioned by BBC Lead Commissioner for Eurovision Song Contest Rachel Ashdown and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace. The show will air Monday 8th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jason Mansford says:

As a glory-hunting latecomer to the Eurovision phenomena, I’m fascinated to speak to the people who create it, perform in it and most of all who love it! And discover why it means so much to so many people around the world and why is it considered the greatest show on Earth.

Chelcee Grimes says:

Me and my mates have always loved Eurovision, I’ve been to many Eurovision parties over the years, so it’s boss to be able to make a documentary about it and meet some of the stars of the show, both in front of and behind the camera.

Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner

Fleur East will present Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner. The show has been produced by Merseyside-based Shearwater Media. The show will be broadcast on May 12 on BBC One. The show will showcase the success of past Eurovision acts who didn’t do well in the competition but went on to have a successful musical career.

The BBC press release reads:

A Eurovision party like no other, this one-off special is a chart rundown of the twenty most successful Eurovision songs that didn’t quite win the official song contest. It will chronicle the triumphs of past Eurovision Song Contest entrants who may not have scored enough points to win the iconic competition, but have gone on to score great success in the music industry. Fleur will be joined by celebrity Eurovision fans including Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, the UK’s 2018 Eurovision entrant SuRie, and ‘Dr Eurovision’ Paul Jordan who has a PhD in Eurovision studies. Also joining in the fun are an array of Eurovision superfans including Owain Wyn Evans, Scott Mills, actress Claire Sweeney, singer Duncan James from former UK Eurovision entrant Blue, TV presenter Lauren Layfield and Tia Kofi from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner is a Shearwater Media production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The executive producer is Jeff Anderson. It has been commissioned by BBC Lead Commissioner for Eurovision Song Contest Rachel Ashdown, and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Ruby Kuraishe. The show will air TX Friday 12th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Fleur says:

I’m so excited to be hosting my own pre-Eurovision party in Liverpool, celebrating some of the songs that didn’t quite win, but still went on to become massive hits around the world. This is a top twenty countdown with a real difference, including tracks we all know and love, plus a few surprises.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC