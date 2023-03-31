Preparations are in full swing in Switzerland, where Remo Forrer is gearing up for his performance in Liverpool. The artist recently appeared in stage and performed his Eurovision entry live for the first time. Moreover, details about his staging have been published on his social media.

At the beginning of this month Remo Forrer released Watergun, the song with which he will represent Switzerland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. The young artist recently was on stage in Lugano invited by Swiss-Italian broadcaster RSI. You can watch his live performance here:

Furthermore, the singer published a picture on his Instagram profile revealing the four dancers who will accompany him on stage in Liverpool. This happened in Stockholm, where Remo is working with the artistic director of this year’s Swiss entry, Sacha Jean-Baptiste.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 62 times in the competition. Marius Bear represented Switzerland at Eurovision 2022 with his entry Boys do cry.

Photo credit: SRF/Lukas Maeder