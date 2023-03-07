Bonjour la Suisse! The Alpine country has revealed its cards for Liverpool. As announced a couple of weeks ago 22 year-old singer Remo Forrer will fly the Swiss flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The song has just been released. Discover Watergun!

It took an internal selection with a 20-member international expert jury and a 100-member audience panel. The singer and the song were selected and matched with two parallel decision processes. Last February Swiss-German broadcaster SRF announced that 22 year-old singer Remo Forrer will represent Switzerland at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision. The song has just been released together with its music video. Discover Watergun here:

Switzerland will join the competition in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May.

About Remo Forrer

Remo Forrer is a singer and a talented piano player. He was born in Eastern Switzerland in 2001. Remo raised to fame in Switzerland when he won The Voice of Switzerland 2020 in the team of Noah Veraguth, the lead singer of the band Pegasus. The same year he released his first single Home.

The young man also appeared in 2022 in the show Zeig uns deine Stimme on German broadcaster RTL. In 2021 he published the song Let go.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 62 times in the competition. Marius Bear represented Switzerland at Eurovision 2022 with his entry Boys do cry.

Photo credit: SRF/Lukas Maeder