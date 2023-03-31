ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has confirmed the names of the Greek Eurovision 2023 commentators.

Maria Kozakou and Jenny Melita will be the Greek commentators at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Both ladies are currently preparing for the competition and will be bringing the Greek audience up close and personal to the competition during the three live Eurovision 2023 shows.

Maria Kozakou has great experience when it comes to commentating at the Eurovision Song Contest as she has been the Greek commentator for many new years now, having worked with the celebrated Yiorgos Kapoutzidis.

Victor Vernicos will represent Greece at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘What They Say‘. He is currently working round the clock along with ERT’s Eurovision team and Greek delegation rehearsing for Liverpool.

Victor will be competing in the Second Semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT