The 2023 German Eurovision hopefuls, Lord Of The Lost, have had the grand honour of meeting His Majesty King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort in Hamburg.

On the eve of the German Eurovision hopefuls Lord Of The Lost‘s journey to Liverpool, its members Chris Harms, Class Grenayde, Gared Dirge and Niklas Kahl. as well as Rupert Keplinger – one of the songwriters of Blood & Glitter had the grand honor of meeting King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The meeting took place in Hamburg on Friday 31 March, upon the invitation of the British Embassy during the royal couple’s three day state visit.

Following the state visit of the royal couple, the band performed at the festival’s official after show party in the late afternoon.

Das Erste will broadcast the Eurovision Grand Final live from Liverpool on Saturday 13 May at 9 PM CET.

Lord of the Lost will represent Germany at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

Source: NDR/ARD

Photo credit: NDR/ARD