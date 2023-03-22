Italy: Marco Mengoni to kick off European tour

The 2023 Sanremo winner and Italian Eurovision 2023 hopeful, Marco Mengoni, will be kicking off his European tour in April, which will be taking him to four European cities.

Marco Mengoni has a busy schedule leading to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool where he will be representing Italy for the second time in the competition.

Marco will be performing in four European cities next month as part of a special European tour:

24/04/2023- Paris

25/04/2023- Brussels

27/04/2023- Frankfurt

29/04/2023- Zurich

Get ready! See you around ❤️ Local presales info on https://t.co/kTJ57W4w5S

General sales on Friday 10 AM CET#MengoniLiveinEurope pic.twitter.com/u3wJQ2ey1z — Marco Mengoni (@mengonimarco) March 22, 2023

Marco Mengoni was crowned the winner of the 73rd edition of Festival di Sanremo with his epic entry ‘Due Vite‘. He won the competition exactly 10 years after his first Sanremo victory. The multi faceted Italian artist will be representing Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time come May.

The official music video of ‘Due Vite‘ has received more than 38 million views and counting.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event thrice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, Mahmood etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021.

The southern European country has partaken 47 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2022 Mahmood and Blanco represented Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Brividi‘ achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final.