Israel: Israel Calling 2023 scheduled to be held on 3 April

Get ready to party Eurovision style in Tel Aviv! The annual Israel Calling event is back with a bang this year with a grand line up of Eurovision 2023 hopefuls set to grace the event.

Tel Aviv is gearing up to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon in early April. The show will be hosted by Dafna Dekel and Sigal Shachmon (Eurovision 1999 hosts) and will be held at Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11 on 3 April.

Dafna Dekel represented Israel at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Ze Rak Sport’.

A grand line up of Eurovision 2023 acts will arrive in Israel on 2 April along with their respective delegations.

They will stay in Israel for 3 days. During the visit, the artists will partake in planting trees in the KKL Eurovision Forest located within the European Forest, as part of the global fight against the climate crisis.

The previous Israel Calling events, that featured dozens of countries from across Europe, gained much success; they were praised and celebrated by the participating Eurovision artists and their delegations.

Israel Calling was initiated by the Israeli producer Tali Eshkoli. The event will be held in collaboration with The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Ministry of Culture and Sports, and The Jewish National Fund (KKL – Keren Kayemet LeYisrael). During the artists’ three days stay in Israel, they will partake in planting trees in JNF-KKL’s Eurovision forest, enjoy a festive gala event, participate in a joint press conference and more.

The highlight of the visit will be a huge musical event that will bring Eurovision back to the Israeli audience in Tel Aviv. The live Mini-Eurovision concert will feature entries that will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, along with other surprises. The event will be broadcast via live worldwide via social media platforms.

Tali Eshkoli (Israel Calling Initiator and Producer) says:

I am beyond excited to bring ‘Israel Calling’ Eurovision promo concert back to Israel once again. The show – which has already become a joyful tradition of an international musical celebration – is highly anticipated by Eurovision fans from Israel and across Europe. This year, the show will mark the celebration of 50 years of Israeli participation in Eurovision – a unifying celebration and an exciting landmark for every Israeli, especially in these difficult times. As in every year, artists, delegations, journalists and bloggers from all over Europe will attend the show, and get to know the unique Israeli experience up close and personal. I am glad to have another opportunity to present our beautiful country, our rich culture and the warm Israelis to the European artists and media, and consider this a true calling. I invite the loving Israeli audience to join the international Eurovision celebration! I welcome you to come and sing, dance and celebrate with the Eurovision Family. This is much more than a musical celebration. It is a celebration of shared universal values, connections and togetherness. I would like to take this opportunity and welcome the delegations, journalists and bloggers: Welcome to Israel, we are all looking forward to seeing you. I’m sure that it’s gonna be awesome! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4-Qn-GO_M4&feature=youtu.be

Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale on Sunday 26 March 2023. The names of the special guests and Eurovision acts who will grace the event will be unveiled in due course.

Source: Israel Calling

Photo credit: Israel Calling