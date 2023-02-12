What a night! What a show! The 73rd edition of the Festival of Sanremo delivered yet another sensational show and met all the expectations. It took more than 25 hours of live television, but here we are: Marco Mengoni won the Festival of Sanremo with Due vite. It is the second triumph at Teatro Ariston for the artist and a Eurovision comeback next may in Liverpool!

It was well into the night when the name of the winner of the Festival of Sanremo 2023 was proclaimed from the stage of Teatro Ariston. Co-hosts Amadeus and Gianni Morandi delivered the most awaited news in Italy for the past week. Marco Mengoni realised a successful comeback ten years after his first victory and took the trophy home with his Due vite.

Sanremo 2023 line-up

This were tonight’s competing acts in running order:

Elodie – Due

– Due Colla Zio – Non mi va

– Non mi va Mara Sattei – Duemilaminuti

– Duemilaminuti Tananai – Tango

– Tango Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

– Splash Giorgia – Parole dette male

– Parole dette male Modà – Lasciami

– Lasciami Ultimo – Alba

– Alba Lazza – Cenere

– Cenere Marco Mengoni – Due vite

– Due vite Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy

– Made in Italy Cugini di Campagna – Lettera 22

– Lettera 22 Madame – Il bene nel male

– Il bene nel male Ariete – Mare di guai

– Mare di guai Mr. Rain – Supereroi

– Supereroi Paola & Chiara – Furore

– Furore Levante – Vivo

– Vivo LDA – Se poi domani

– Se poi domani Coma_Cose – L’addio

– L’addio Olly – Polvere

– Polvere Articolo 31 – Un bel viaggio

– Un bel viaggio Will – Stupido

– Stupido Leo Gassmann – Terzo cuore

– Terzo cuore gIANMARIA – Mostro

– Mostro Anna Oxa – Sali (Canto dell’anima)

– Sali (Canto dell’anima) Shari – Egoista

– Egoista Gianluca Grignani – Quando ti manca il fiato

– Quando ti manca il fiato Sethu – Cause perse

The final night of Sanremo 2023 saw the special appearance of Depeche Mode who performed for the very first time their latest single Ghost again. Achille Lauro (San Marino, 2022) and Ornella Vanoni also graced the evening.

Towards the end of the night co-host Amadeus read out a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directed to all participants and organisers of the Festival. This was followed by the performance of AntytilA, a Ukranian rockband.

The finalists

At the end of all performances the televote delivered the shortlist of five finalists who advanced to the last round of voting. The audience was the sole responsible for putting these acts through. But before, the ranking from last to sixth was announced:

6th place: Giorgia – Parole dette male

– Parole dette male 7th place: Madame – Il bene nel male

– Il bene nel male 8th place: Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy

– Made in Italy 9th place: Elodie – Due

– Due 10th place: Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

– Splash 11th place: Modà – Lasciami

– Lasciami 12th place: Gianluca Grignani – Quando ti manca il fiato

– Quando ti manca il fiato 13th place: Coma_Cose – L’addio

– L’addio 14th place: Ariete – Mare di guai

– Mare di guai 15th place: LDA – Se poi domani

– Se poi domani 16th place: Articolo 31 – Un bel viaggio

– Un bel viaggio 17th place: Paola & Chiara – Furore

– Furore 18th place: Leo Gassmann – Terzo cuore

– Terzo cuore 19th place: Mara Sattei – Duemilaminuti

– Duemilaminuti 20th place: Colla Zio – Non mi va

– Non mi va 21st place: Cugini di Campagna – Lettera 22

– Lettera 22 22nd place: gIANMARIA – Mostro

– Mostro 23rd place: Levante – Vivo

– Vivo 24th place: Olly – Polvere

– Polvere 25th place: Anna Oxa – Sali (Canto dell’anima)

– Sali (Canto dell’anima) 26th place: Will – Stupido

– Stupido 27th place: Shari – Egoista

– Egoista 28th place: Sethu – Cause perse

This left us with a short-list of five big finalists:

Ultimo – Alba

– Alba Tananai – Tango

– Tango Lazza – Cenere

– Cenere Marco Mengoni – Due vite

– Due vite Mr. Rain – Supereroi

We have a winner!

The televote was then reopened, this time together with the vote of the press and of the demoscopic jury. The three entities had the last word for this edition of the Festival of Sanremo. The top 5 performed once again.

Since suspense is the word, before revealing the final top 5 Amadeus and Gianni Morandi delivered the following awards:

Critics award “Mia Martini” to Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

to – Splash Press award “Lucio Dalla” to Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

to – Splash “Sergio Bardotti” award to the best lyrics to Coma_Cose – L’addio

to – L’addio “Giancarlo Bigazzi” award to the best musical composition to Marco Mengoni – Due vite

Friday night Marco Mengoni had already won the Cover award for his performance of Let it be with Kingdom Choir.

Finally, close to 3am and after more than 6 hours of live show, Amadeus announced the winner of the 73rd Festival of Sanremo. It was Marco Mengoni with Due vite! The singer is due to represent Italy at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 13 May 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The artists had declared in different interviews prior to the festival that he would accept the invite should he come first at Sanremo. It will therefore be yet another comeback for the second year in a row for an Italian artist on the Eurovision stage after last year’s second appearance for Mahmood in Turin.

This was the rest of the ranking

2nd placed Lazza – Cenere

– Cenere 3rd placed Mr. Rain – Supereroi

– Supereroi 4th placed Ultimo – Alba

– Alba 5th placed Tananai – Tango

About Marco Mengoni

The 34 year-old singer from Ronciglione (Latium, central Italy) continues his honeymoon with the most famous Italian music festival and with televised shows in general. He rose to fame in 2009 when he won the X Factor in Italy and topped national charts with his first single Dove si vola. The following year he enters Sanremo and reaches a honourable third place with Credimi ancora.

He comes back to Sanremo in 2013, this time winning with L’essenziale. Thank to this victory he is given the honour to represent his home country to the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, placing 7th. Also in 2013 he wins the MTV Europe Music Awards as Best Italian Act.

In 14 years of musical career he has released 11 EPs, won ten Wind Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and three nominations to the World Music Award.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event three times with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021. The southern European country has taken part 47 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2022 Mahmood and Blanco represented Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry Brividi coming 6th in the Grand Final.