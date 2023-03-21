Ukraine: TVORCHI travel to Kenya and perform revamped version of their ESC entry

The 2023 Ukrainaian Eurovision hopefuls TVORCHI have traveled to Kenya where they performed the revamped version of their Eurovision entry’ Hearts of Steel’.

On Thursday 16 March, the “Grains of Culture” mural was unveiled in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. The 2023 Ukrainian Eurovision hopefuls TVORCHI, were a special musical guest of the event. At the presentation of the mural, TVORCHI performed a revamped version of the song Heart of Steel.

TVORCHI say:

Nowadays building warm relations between countries and creating cultural ties is the main idea of the free world where people respect each other and celebrate life and its diversity. This is what we talked about with African and international media. And also about cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya, which will strengthen both countries at all levels.

Grains of Culture mural triptych іs the final of 5 murals-symbols opened as part of The Wall project, created at the initiative of Ukrainian Institute and agency for cultural development Port.

The project aims to show that Ukraine has much in common with Kenya, including the same values, goals and rights. To emphasize their similarity, agency for cultural development Port. attracted famous Ukrainian and Kenyan artists to speak a common language about freedom, democracy and unity. The mural in Nairobi was created by Kenyan artists Moha and Eliamin Ink in collaboration with Ukrainians Alina Konik, Andriy Kovtun and Nikita Kravtsov.

The authors of the mural also refer in their images to the symbols of the free future for both Ukraine and Kenya, to the national identity, strength, and resilience. The mural “Grains of Culture” is strongly associated with the diplomatic and economic relationships between two countries through the symbols of coffee and wheat grains.

TVORCHI won the 2023 Ukrainian Eurovision national final and will defend Ukraine at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with ‘Heart of Steel’ .

The 2023 Ukrainian hopefuls will be flying to Barcelona this weekend where they are set to perform at the Barcelona Eurovision Party.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC