Good evening Sweden! The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 takes place tonight in Stockholm. The most-followed national selection reaches its climax after weeks and weeks of shows. Who will be the successor of Cornelia Jakobs?

We are just a few hours away from the proclamation of the winner of the 2023 Melodifestivalen. Live from Stockholm, hosts Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are ready to deliver yet another night of sensational music entertainment.

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About Melodifestivalen 2023

It is potentially the longest national selection processes of this 2023 Eurovision campaign. Last September 2022 Swedish broadcaster SVT announced that 2’824 entries were submitted to become the representative of the Scandinavian country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. In November 2022 SVT published the name of the 28 entrants. 14 of them were selected through a public vote, whereas the remaining 14 were directly invited by the broadcaster.

Since February 2023 four qualifying heats and a semi final have created tonight’s line-up. They are only 12 at the starting blocks, the winner will be determined through a combined jury/televote deliberation. This year’s international juries are: Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Latvia, Malta, Spain, Germany and Austria.

Tonight’s contestants

This is the running order of the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023:

Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

– Where are you (Sávečan) Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

– Rhythm of my show Mariette – One day

– Marcus & Martinus – Air

– Air Panetoz – On my way

– On my way Maria Sur – Never Give Up

– Never Give Up Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under

– Six feet under Kiana – Where did you go

– Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Loreen – Tattoo

– Tattoo Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Paul Rey – Royals

The winner of Melodifestivalen 2023 will jump on the Eurovision stage during the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 9 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 11 years including 2 victories. The Nordic country has taken part 61 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented Sweden with her entry ‘Hold me closer‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.