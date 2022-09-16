Sweden: SVT receives 2,824 entries for Melodifestivalen 2023

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has revealed that it has receive a total of 2,824 entries for Melodifestivalen 2023.

The Swedish national broadcaster has received the highest amount of songs for Melodifestivalen in the past ten years aka 2,824 entries circa 300 more than last year.

The song submission window is now closed and a special jury will be evalating all the songs and shortlisting them.

Karin Gunnarsson (Melodifestivalen Producer) says:

Incredible! Wow. I am so proud to be able to work with Melodifestivalen, the interest in the competition is increasing. Participating in Melodifestivalen really has impact. Many of the competing entries have become big hits. I think that is very exciting for artists and authors. Now the work begins with listening, sifting and preparing the next step in the selection process to produce a wonderful, hit and entertaining starting field. We are really eager to get hold of all the submitted entries.



A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2020. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn. 14 acts will be selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts will be selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 9 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 11 years including 2 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 61 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented Sweden with her entry ‘Hold me closer‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Souce: SVT

Photo credit: SVT