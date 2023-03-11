Tonight: Festival da Cançao 2023 Grand Final in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2023.



Portugal is gearing up for Eurovision 2023 in full steam and all is set to look for its best song and act for Liverpool.

How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2023 Grand Final at 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

About the show

A total of 13 acts will be battling tonight for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool. The winner will get the honour of representing Portugal at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in the UK. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Filomena Cautela and Vasco Palmeirim and will be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon.

Festival da Canção 2023

The 2023 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 25 February, 4 and 11 March.

25/02/2023-FdC Semi-final 1

04/03/2023- FdC Semi-final 2

11/03/2023 –FdC Grand Final

A total of 20 acts battled for the golden ticket to Liverpool, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 13 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2022 Maro represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Saudade‘ achieving a place 9th in the Grand Final.

