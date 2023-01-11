Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 running order unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Melodifestivalen 2023 semifinals running order.

Tone Sokelius will open the 2023 Melodifestivalen semifinals whilst Loreen will have the grand honour of closing the semifinals.

Semifinal #1- Goteborg

Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of My Show Loulou LaMotte – Inga sorger Rejhan – Haunted Elov and Beny – Raggen går Victor Crone – Diamonds Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Länge leve livet Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

Semifinal #2 -Linköping

Wiktoria – All my life (Where have you been) Eden – Comfortable Uje Brandelius – Grytan Panetoz – On my way Tennessee Tears – Now I know Maria Sur – Never Give Up Theoz – Mer av dig

Semifinal #3 – Lidköping

Paul Rey – Royals Casanovas – Så kommer känslorna tillbaka Melanie Wehbe – For the Show Nordman – Släpp alla sorger Laurell – Sober Ida-Lova – Låt hela stan se på Marcus & Martinus – Air

Semifinal #4 – Malmö

Kiana – Where Did You Go Signe and Hjördis – Edelweiss Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under Mariette – One Day Emil Henrohn – Mera mera mera Axel Schylström – Gorgeous Loreen – Tattoo

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Photo credit: SVT

Source: SVT