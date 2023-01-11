Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 running order unveiled

Sweden

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Melodifestivalen 2023 semifinals running order.

Tone Sokelius will open the 2023 Melodifestivalen semifinals whilst Loreen will have the grand honour of closing the semifinals.

Semifinal #1- Goteborg

  1. Tone SekeliusRhythm of My Show
  2. Loulou LaMotteInga sorger
  3. RejhanHaunted
  4. Elov and BenyRaggen går
  5. Victor Crone –  Diamonds
  6. Eva Rydberg & Ewa RoosLänge leve livet
  7. Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam WoodsWhere are you (Sávečan)

 Semifinal #2 -Linköping

  1. WiktoriaAll my life (Where have you been)
  2. EdenComfortable
  3. Uje BrandeliusGrytan
  4. PanetozOn my way
  5. Tennessee TearsNow I know
  6. Maria SurNever Give Up
  7. TheozMer av dig

Semifinal #3 – Lidköping

  1. Paul ReyRoyals
  2. CasanovasSå kommer känslorna tillbaka
  3. Melanie WehbeFor the Show
  4. NordmanSläpp alla sorger
  5. LaurellSober
  6. Ida-LovaLåt hela stan se på
  7. Marcus & MartinusAir

Semifinal #4 – Malmö

  1. KianaWhere Did You Go
  2. Signe and HjördisEdelweiss
  3. Smash Into PiecesSix Feet Under
  4. MarietteOne Day
  5. Emil HenrohnMera mera mera
  6. Axel SchylströmGorgeous
  7. LoreenTattoo

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

  • 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
  • 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
  • 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
  • 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
  • 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
  • 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Photo credit: SVT
Source: SVT

