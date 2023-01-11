Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 running order unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Melodifestivalen 2023 semifinals running order.
Tone Sokelius will open the 2023 Melodifestivalen semifinals whilst Loreen will have the grand honour of closing the semifinals.
Semifinal #1- Goteborg
- Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of My Show
- Loulou LaMotte – Inga sorger
- Rejhan – Haunted
- Elov and Beny – Raggen går
- Victor Crone – Diamonds
- Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Länge leve livet
- Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)
Semifinal #2 -Linköping
- Wiktoria – All my life (Where have you been)
- Eden – Comfortable
- Uje Brandelius – Grytan
- Panetoz – On my way
- Tennessee Tears – Now I know
- Maria Sur – Never Give Up
- Theoz – Mer av dig
Semifinal #3 – Lidköping
- Paul Rey – Royals
- Casanovas – Så kommer känslorna tillbaka
- Melanie Wehbe – For the Show
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Laurell – Sober
- Ida-Lova – Låt hela stan se på
- Marcus & Martinus – Air
Semifinal #4 – Malmö
- Kiana – Where Did You Go
- Signe and Hjördis – Edelweiss
- Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under
- Mariette – One Day
- Emil Henrohn – Mera mera mera
- Axel Schylström – Gorgeous
- Loreen – Tattoo
About Melodifestivalen 2023
Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.
A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.
- 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
- 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
- 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
- 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
- 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm
Photo credit: SVT
Source: SVT