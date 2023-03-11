Albania: Official music video of ‘Duje’ released

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision representatives, Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi release the official music video of ‘Duje’.

Albina & Familja Kelmendi, the 2023 Albanian Eurovision hopefuls, have premiered the revamped and final version of their Eurovision entry ‘Duje‘ along with its official music video.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH