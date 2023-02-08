Italy: Marco Mengoni releases his Sanremo 2023 entry ‘Due Vite’

Italian superstar, Marco Mengoni, is back in Sanremo ten years after his iconic victory in the iconic Italian Song Festival and has released his Sanremo 2023 entry ‘Due Vite’.

Marco Mengoni graced the Sanremo 2023 stage last night and won the press vote during la Prima Serata, winning the first night’s provisional voting.

The song was released earlier today after Marco’s performance at Sanremo 2023 on all digital platforms whilst the official music video was released earlier today.

The Sanremo peformance of Due Vite courtesy of RAI:

He gave an extraordinary performance mesmerizing both the live audience at the Ariston Theatre and the viewers at home with his Sanremo 2023 song ‘Due Vite‘.

The Official Music video of ‘Due Vite’

If Marco Mengoni wins the 2023 Sanremo edition, he will be walking away with the coveted trophy ten years after his first victory in the competition in 2013. Hence we might see the multi faceted artist return to Eurovision exactly 10 years after his first Eurovision participation in Malmo in 2013.

Marco Mengoni represented Italy at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his super hit ‘L’Ezzenziale’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

The 2023 Sanremo Song Festival is running from 07-11 February with the Grand Final scheduled to be held on Saturday 11 February at the Ariston Theatre in Sanremo, Italy.