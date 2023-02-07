Czech Republic: Vesna will fly to Liverpool!

The Czech Republic has decided! Vesna was crowned the winner of the 2023 Czech national final aka ESCZ 2023 and will have the grand honour of representing the Czech Republic at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Last week the Czech Republic held a televised national final for the first time in 15 years in order to determine the 2023 Czech Eurovision entry and act. Online voting via a special app was opened for a week.

The 2023 Czech Eurovision act and entry were determined via a 100% public voting consisting of 70% international and 30% Czech

Vesna won the competition and will fly the Czech flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘My Sister’s Crown‘.

Vesna

Vesna is a female band led by singer-songwriter Patricie Fuxova. During their tenure, the band has released two albums, including duets with Vojta Dyk and František Černý (Čechomor). In 2019, Vesna received a nomination for the Anděl Awards and was chosen as a support act by the Scandinavian singer Aurora.

Vesna’s music uses elements of folklore set to modern pop, creating her characteristic combination of dreamy and lively music on stage. The band’s permanent members come from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia.