Eurovision 2023: Baileys confirmed as Official Partner

The EBU has revealed today that Baileys has been confirmed as the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Official Partner.

The iconic beverage Baileys will be the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Official Partner when the Eurovision bandwagon travels to Liverpool next May.

Baileys will play a key role at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool both at the live shows on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena and at Eurovision parties worldwide.

Martin Österdahl ( Executive Supervisor ESC/EBU) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most watched events of the year, loved by millions across the globe. What better partner to have than the world’s most loved spirits brand, Baileys! This year’s contest is set to be the biggest, most extravagant and spectacular contest to date, a real treat for the senses! We look forward to bringing some Baileys delicious indulgence to the celebrations and invite everyone to join in.

Jennifer English ( Baileys Global Brand Director) says:

At Baileys, we are huge fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. It is the world’s most joyful global celebration of inclusive and diverse cultures and communities. As the world’s most loved spirits brand, we are thrilled to announce Baileys’ partnership with the Eurovision Song Contest. We believe that treats are for everyone, no matter your sexuality, ethnicity, ability or gender. Baileys and Eurovision together make the perfect recipe for utterly indulgent fun and we can’t wait to drizzle some delicious, playful indulgence over this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The United Kingdom will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU