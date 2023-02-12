Malta: The Busker will defend the Maltese colours in Liverpool!

We have a winner in Malta! The Busker were crowned the winner of MESC 2023 and will be flying to Liverpool for Eurovision 2023.

The Busker will have the grand honour of representing Malta at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK with their entry Dance (Our own party) .

The Maltese national final – MESC 2023- was held tonight in Valletta and hosted by Amber and Glen Wella. A total of 16 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show.

About MESC 2023

The 2023 Maltese national selection consisted of four phases. A total of 40 songs competed in the quarterfinals. The semifinal featured a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries proceeded to the Grand Final.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.

In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.

Photo credit: TVM