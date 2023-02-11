Good evening Sanremo! After four long days and nights Italy is approaching the crucial moment. Who will be the winner of the 73rd edition of the Festival of Sanremo? Who will join the Olympus of Italian music history? Who will be the representative of the Belpaese at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool? These any many more answers, and perhaps even more questions, to be found until way into the night. Pronti, partenza, via!

If you have followed the four long nights of Sanremo 2023 so far you have probably spent more time with scandals than music. What is the Festival of Sanremo if not the biggest entertainment show in Italy, way beyond its artistic meaning? Co-hosts Amadeus and Gianni Morandi are just a few hours away from delivering yet another successful edition to the history books.

28 acts in the competition

They were 28 at the beginning of the festival last Tuesday, and they are still 28 tonight on the stage of Teatro Ariston. Have the press found the winner yet? Has the audience set its eyes on a particular act? Let’s have a look at tonight’s competing artists for the golden lion, in running order:

Elodie – Due

– Due Colla Zio – Non mi va

– Non mi va Mara Sattei – Duemilaminuti

– Duemilaminuti Tananai – Tango

– Tango Colapesce Dimartino – Splash

– Splash Giorgia – Parole dette male

– Parole dette male Modà – Lasciami

– Lasciami Ultimo – Alba

– Alba Lazza – Cenere

– Cenere Marco Mengoni – Due vite

– Due vite Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy

– Made in Italy Cugini di Campagna – Lettera 22

– Lettera 22 Madame – Il bene nel male

– Il bene nel male Ariete – Mare di guai

– Mare di guai Mr. Rain – Supereroi

– Supereroi Paola & Chiara – Furore

– Furore Levante – Vivo

– Vivo LDA – Se poi domani

– Se poi domani Coma_Cose – L’addio

– L’addio Olly – Polvere

– Polvere Articolo 31 – Un bel viaggio

– Un bel viaggio Will – Stupido

– Stupido Leo Gassmann – Terzo cuore

– Terzo cuore gIANMARIA – Mostro

– Mostro Anna Oxa – Sali (Canto dell’anima)

– Sali (Canto dell’anima) Shari – Egoista

– Egoista Gianluca Grignani – Quando ti manca il fiato

– Quando ti manca il fiato Sethu – Cause perse

Two entrants are looking at representing Italy again in Eurovision: Marco Mengoni (L’essenziale, 2013) and Anna Oxa (Avrei voluto, with Fausto Leali, 1989). Giorgia is back to the competition after 22 years and is chasing a second victory after 1995 (Come saprei).

Five finalists for the golden lion

Tonight the televote is the sole responsible for selecting the five finalists that will compete for the ultimate win. These five acts will then be scrutinised by the televote (counting for 34%), the press (33%) and the demoscopic jury (33%). In recent years Sanremo offered three finalists, this number has been raised to 5 in 2023. There will then be a greater suspense and selection at the latest stage of the competition. It will be a real thriller until the very end.

Co-host of the night is Italian blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer and model Chiara Ferragni.

How to watch

You can follow Sanremo 2023 every night from 20:40 CET on the following channels:

Rai 1

RaiPlay.it

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event three times with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021. The southern European country has partaken 47 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2022 Mahmood and Blanco represented Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry Brividi coming 6th in the Grand Final.