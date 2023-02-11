Hej Sverige! Among the many Eurovision shows tonight we turned to Sweden for the second Heat of Melodifestivalen 2023. Two more acts have advanced to the grand final and to more will go to the semi final where they will have another chance of qualifying for the Grand Final in Stockholm.

In another classy show seven acts went on stage in the second Heat of Melodifestivalen 2023. They were:

Wiktoria – All my life (Where have you been) Eden – Comfortable Uje Brandelius – Grytan Panetoz – On my way Tennessee Tears – Now I know Maria Sur – Never Give Up Theoz – Mer av dig

The qualified acts

Two acts are qualified for the Grand Final, they are:

Maria Sur – Never Give Up

Two more acts are qualified for the semi final:

Theoz – Mer av dig

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Melodifestivalen 2023 kicked off on Saturday 4 February in Gothenburg and will end on Saturday 11 March in Stockholm. All shows are hosted by Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl.

28 acts have joined this year’s competition. The audience selected 14 entries through a vote, whereas Swedish national broadcaster SVT directly invited the remaining 14. The winner of Melodifestivalen 2023 will represent the Scandinavian country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, the United Kingdom. Sweden is set to compete in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping

18/02/2023 – Heat #3 – Lidköping

25/02/2023 – Heat #4 – Malmö

04/03/2023 – Semi-final – Örnsköldsvik

Semi-final – Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm