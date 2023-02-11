We are off to the sunny shores of Malta tonight, where the 2023 Maltese national selection -MESC is set to conclude with its Grand Final.



MESC 2023 consists of six televised shows: 4 quarter finals, a semifinal and a Grand Final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of MESC 2023 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

TVM

TVM webcast

About the show

A total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool during tonight’s show. The 2023 Maltese Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury-public televoting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Amber (Malta 2015) and Glen Wella (Malta 2011)

The competing acts

MATT BLXC Christian Arding IAN Stefan Giada Nathan Maxine Pace Eliana Gomez Blanco, The Busker Geo Debono BROOKE Chris Grech Fabrizio Faniello Ryan Hili DAN Cheryl.

About MESC 2023

The 2023 Maltese national selection consists of four phases. A total of 40 songs will compete in the quarterfinals. The semifinal will feature a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries will proceed to the Grand Final.

MESC 2023 Timeline

13/01/2022- Quarter Final #1

20/01/2022-Quarter Final #2

27/01/2022-Quarter Final #3

03/02/2022-Quarter Final #4

09/02/2023- MESC 2023 Semifinal

11/02/2023- MESC 2023 Grand Final

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.

In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.