Tonight: Supernova 2023 Grand Final in Latvia

Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the Grand Final of Supernova 2023.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2023 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2023 Grand Final at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

LTV 1



LTV 1 webstream

LTV webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 2022 Latvian Eurovision entry and act. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

Participants

Markus Riva – Forever

Forever Alise Haijima – Tricky

Tricky 24. Avēnija – You Said

You Said RAUM – Fake Love

Fake Love AVÉI – Let Me Go

Let Me Go Toms Kalderauskis – When It All Falls

When It All Falls Artūrs Hatti – Love Vibes

Love Vibes Luīze – You To Hold Me

You To Hold Me Patrisha – Hush

Hush Sudden Lights – Aijā

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising.